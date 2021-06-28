There are only so many ways to introduce a post about BTS’s “Butter” being the No. 1 song in the US. That’s been happening a lot lately, so let’s just get right to it: On the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated July 3, “Butter” is the top song for the fifth week.

Of the 54 songs that have ever debuted in the top spot on the Hot 100, “Butter” is just the 11th to spend at least its first five weeks at No. 1. The last song to do that is another recent hit, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License.”

On a related note, the song has also sold at least 100,000 downloads in each of its first five weeks. The last song that pull that off was Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber’s “Despacito,” which did it for 12 consecutive weeks from May to August 2017.

Elsewhere in the top 10 are a bunch of familiar songs, including some former No. 1 singles: Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” (now at No. 1); Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar, and Giveon’s “Peaches” (No. 5); Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)’s “Leave The Door Open” (No. 6), The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Save Your Tears” (No. 7), and Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” (No. 8).”

