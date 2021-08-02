After taking a one-week break, BTS’ hit single “Butter” found its way to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and now the good times keep on rolling: On the Hot 100 dated August 7, “Butter” is once again No. 1 for a 9th week. That makes it the longest-running No. 1 song of the year, breaking its tie at 8 weeks with Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License.”

The band addressed their fans after the news was revealed, writing on Twitter, “We’re making history together, #BTSARMY ! HOT 100 brimming with BTS music for 10 straight weeks.”

The song still has a few weeks to go to pass last year’s longest-running No. 1 song: Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” which spent 11 weeks at No. 1 in 2020. Meanwhile, BTS’ “Permission To Dance” remains in the top 10 this week, at No. 9.

Another major takeaway from the top 10 is Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s Kanye West-produced single “Industry Baby” debuting at No. 2. The song is Nas’ fourth top-10 hit and Harlow’s second. As for West, it’s his 22nd top-10 song as a producer. “Industry Baby” is one of two Nas songs in the top 10, as “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” currently sits at No. 8.

