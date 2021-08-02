Getty Image
BTS' 'Butter' Passes Olivia Rodrigo To Become The Longest-Running No. 1 Single Of The Year

After taking a one-week break, BTS’ hit single “Butter” found its way to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and now the good times keep on rolling: On the Hot 100 dated August 7, “Butter” is once again No. 1 for a 9th week. That makes it the longest-running No. 1 song of the year, breaking its tie at 8 weeks with Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License.”

The band addressed their fans after the news was revealed, writing on Twitter, “We’re making history together, #BTSARMY ! HOT 100 brimming with BTS music for 10 straight weeks.”

The song still has a few weeks to go to pass last year’s longest-running No. 1 song: Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” which spent 11 weeks at No. 1 in 2020. Meanwhile, BTS’ “Permission To Dance” remains in the top 10 this week, at No. 9.

Another major takeaway from the top 10 is Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s Kanye West-produced single “Industry Baby” debuting at No. 2. The song is Nas’ fourth top-10 hit and Harlow’s second. As for West, it’s his 22nd top-10 song as a producer. “Industry Baby” is one of two Nas songs in the top 10, as “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” currently sits at No. 8.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

