Perhaps unexpectedly to some, BTS and their fan base, known as the “BTS Army,” have become a strong force for good in the wake of George Floyd’s death. The band recently donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter, a donation that their fans quickly matched. In light of that, Corden decided to treat the BTS Army by sharing a previously unreleased clip from the group’s “Carpool Karaoke” episode.

Corden detailed the recent charitable goings-on from BTS and their fans, from the group’s $1 million donation to the BTS Army’s response of matching (and exceeding) that donation. He also shouted out the K-pop fan community at large for their efforts in drowning out hateful hashtags by flooding them with K-pop content.

Corden continued, “You just know that there’s some angry guy out there trying to be racist, but now he just can’t stop dancing to ‘Boy With Luv.’ So while the President is busy threatening military force, it’s clear to me that the only troops we should be sending in right now is the BTS Army.”

As a token of appreciation for the band, the BTS Army, and other K-pop fans, Corden decided to share a previously unreleased clip from the shoot for BTS’ “Carpool Karaoke” episode. In the video, Corden and the group sing “Baby Shark,” which quickly transforms into a shark-themed version of LMFAO and Lil Jon’s “Shots.”

