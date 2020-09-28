Getty Image
Pop

BTS’ Set Of ‘Dynamite’ Remixes Have Helped The Song Return To No. 1 On The Hot 100

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Earlier this month, BTS made history when “Dynamite,” their first English-language song, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated September 5, making them the first all-South Korean artist to have a chart-topping song in the US. They kept their run alive for a second consecutive week on the next chart, only to have Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” knock it from the top. “Dynamite” also spent the next week at No. 2, which brings us to this week: After two weeks away from the No. 1 spot, “Dynamite” is back on top on the chart dated October 3.

The song got a big boost thanks to a pack of remixes the group shared of the track: On September 18, the band shared “Bedroom,” “Midnight,” “Retro,” and “Slow Jam” remixes of the song, which accounted for 52 percent of the song’s overall sales in the tracking week.

Elsewhere on the chart, Justin Bieber and Chance The Rapper’s new collaboration “Holy” debuted at No. 3. That makes the song Bieber’s 20th top-10 hit, and it’s the third such song for Chance. Meanwhile, “WAP” has settled back into the No. 2 spot.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×