Earlier this month, BTS made history when “Dynamite,” their first English-language song, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated September 5, making them the first all-South Korean artist to have a chart-topping song in the US. They kept their run alive for a second consecutive week on the next chart, only to have Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” knock it from the top. “Dynamite” also spent the next week at No. 2, which brings us to this week: After two weeks away from the No. 1 spot, “Dynamite” is back on top on the chart dated October 3.

The song got a big boost thanks to a pack of remixes the group shared of the track: On September 18, the band shared “Bedroom,” “Midnight,” “Retro,” and “Slow Jam” remixes of the song, which accounted for 52 percent of the song’s overall sales in the tracking week.

.@BTS_twt's return to No. 1 is due, in part, to four new remixes released Sept. 18: its "Bedroom," "Midnight," "Retro" and "Slow Jam" mixes accounted for a combined 52% of the song's overall sales in the tracking week. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) September 28, 2020

Elsewhere on the chart, Justin Bieber and Chance The Rapper’s new collaboration “Holy” debuted at No. 3. That makes the song Bieber’s 20th top-10 hit, and it’s the third such song for Chance. Meanwhile, “WAP” has settled back into the No. 2 spot.

.@justinbieber's "Holy," featuring @chancetherapper, debuts at No. 3 on this week's #Hot100. The song earns Bieber his 20th career top 10 hit and Chance The Rapper his third. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) September 28, 2020

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.