BTS have perhaps the most dedicated fan base in all of music, and they often use that passion to bring light into the world. For example: Back in March, after the coronavirus forced the group to cancel their tour, fans who received refunds for concert tickets used that money to raise over $300,000 for coronavirus relief. Now, in light of the civil unrest in the US at the moment, the BTS Army, as the group’s fans are known, have banded together to do some more good.

Over the weekend, it was revealed that BTS and their label, Big Hit Entertainment, had donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter following the death of George Floyd. The band’s fans then decided to match that donation, and actually, they exceeded it.

ARMY

You #MatchedAMillion💜 It's really amazing to see so many of you coming together to support #BlackLivesMatter. Thank you so much to everyone who donated, shared, used the hastag and helped by any means to make this possible! pic.twitter.com/FqUNfsWsIz — One in an ARMY⁷ Charity Project 💜 (@OneInAnARMY) June 8, 2020

Charitable fan collective One In An ARMY shared a directory of organizations to which fans could donate, and fans could give to specific organizations or split donations across Black Lives Matter, Reclaim The Block, National Bail Out, Black Visions Collective, NAACP Legal Defense And Educational Fund, and others. One In An ARMY notes it only took about 26 hours from the time the initiative was first publicized to reach $1 million in total donations.

A spokesperson said in response to the goal being met:

“We truly didn’t know whether the goal would be reached. We’re so proud that ARMY have once again channeled their power for good and are making a real impact in the fight against anti-black racism. […] We’re happy to help ARMY organize and support the Black Lives Matter movement. We stand in solidarity with black ARMY. They’re an important part of our family. And we stand with black people everywhere. Your voices deserve to be heard.”

BTS have yet to offer a public comment about their own donation, but last week, they wrote in a pro-Black Lives Matter tweet, “We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.”