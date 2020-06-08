Getty Image
Pop

BTS Fans Quickly Raised Over $1 Million To Match The Group’s Black Lives Matter Donation

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

BTS have perhaps the most dedicated fan base in all of music, and they often use that passion to bring light into the world. For example: Back in March, after the coronavirus forced the group to cancel their tour, fans who received refunds for concert tickets used that money to raise over $300,000 for coronavirus relief. Now, in light of the civil unrest in the US at the moment, the BTS Army, as the group’s fans are known, have banded together to do some more good.

Over the weekend, it was revealed that BTS and their label, Big Hit Entertainment, had donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter following the death of George Floyd. The band’s fans then decided to match that donation, and actually, they exceeded it.

Charitable fan collective One In An ARMY shared a directory of organizations to which fans could donate, and fans could give to specific organizations or split donations across Black Lives Matter, Reclaim The Block, National Bail Out, Black Visions Collective, NAACP Legal Defense And Educational Fund, and others. One In An ARMY notes it only took about 26 hours from the time the initiative was first publicized to reach $1 million in total donations.

A spokesperson said in response to the goal being met:

“We truly didn’t know whether the goal would be reached. We’re so proud that ARMY have once again channeled their power for good and are making a real impact in the fight against anti-black racism. […] We’re happy to help ARMY organize and support the Black Lives Matter movement. We stand in solidarity with black ARMY. They’re an important part of our family. And we stand with black people everywhere. Your voices deserve to be heard.”

BTS have yet to offer a public comment about their own donation, but last week, they wrote in a pro-Black Lives Matter tweet, “We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.”

Tags: , ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
The Best Rap Albums Of May 2020
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×