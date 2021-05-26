BTS Launch Their McDonald’s Meal With A Slick New Commercial

Last month, BTS and McDonald’s announced that they were teaming up for the new BTS Meal, which consists of 10 chicken McNuggets, a medium fry, Coca Cola, and sweet chili and cajun dipping sauces. Starting today, the meal is available in some countries (including the US), so to mark the occasion, BTS have appeared in a new ad for the meal. In it, they make their way through a fancy-looking McDonald’s and tell viewers about the meal.

McDonald’s US chief marketing officer Morgan Flatley talked about the meal in a new Rolling Stone feature, saying, “BTS are the definition of a global phenomenon. They have an incredibly passionate and loyal fanbase, which is a big reason why we decided to partner with them. Most importantly, BTS are true fans of McDonald’s. Each band member has their own memories with our brand going back years. […] We’ve seen incredible support from BTS’ fanbase with fans creating their own memes and positive content about the partnership in social media. I’ve even gained some new K-pop fan followers myself.”

Flatley also noted that the rollout of the BTS Meal was inspired by BTS themselves, saying, “We took inspiration from a K-pop song release — mimicking the build-up to a new single and engaged fans early and often. Between our April announcement and the BTS Meal hitting restaurants, we’ve had a steady rollout of content on social – posting the release schedule, concept photos of the band, and most recently teasing our upcoming merch collection. We’ve also incorporated subtle nods to the band on our social handles, like adding the superscript ‘7’ on Twitter, and we’ll be leaning heavily into the digital, behind-the-scenes content BTS fans look forward to with weekly drops exclusively available on the McDonald’s app.”

Check out the new commercial above.