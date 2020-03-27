After Canceling Shows In Asia, BTS Have Now Postponed North American Tour Dates

BTS was one of the first acts to change their touring plans when the coronavirus was starting to become a serious international issue. About a month ago, they canceled a run of Asian shows, and unfortunately, they have more sad news to report: Their North American tour dates have been postponed.

The group was set to kick things off in April in California and wrap up their North American trek in Chicago in early June, hitting venues in Texas, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, Washington D.C., and Toronto along the way. New dates have yet to be announced, but Big Hit Entertainment noted that tickets will be honored for the rescheduled shows, whenever those end up being.

Big Hit previously said when canceling the performances at Seoul’s Jamsil Olympic Stadium, “While we hope that the situation will improve, we must take into consideration the health and safety of hundreds of thousands of guests as well as our artists and the dire impact a last-minute cancellation may have on guests from overseas, production companies and staff. […] Please understand that this decision was made after extensive and careful consideration in order to cooperate with the government’s measures on restricting public events as well as municipal advisories on the use of cultural and sports facilities.”