Mariah Carey may be crowned the Queen Of Christmas, but that isn’t stopping other musicians from serving up their own holiday jingles. In the last few weeks, artists like Carly Rae Jepsen, the Jonas Brothers, and Finneas debuted original Christmas songs, and now, BTS are similarly getting into the holiday spirit with their performance of “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.”

In order to spread some holiday cheer, the boys gathered around a lit-up Christmas tree lined with presents to perform for ABC’s holiday singalong program. Donning cozy and festive outfits, the seven BTS members danced in front of the tree and had a merry time while delivering their “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” lyrics.

The performance arrives on the tail end of a huge year for BTS. They kicked things off in January by becoming the first K-pop group to become Platinum certified in the US for their 2018 LP Love Yourself: Answer. Since then, BTS have gone on to release three projects, break YouTube’s record for the biggest video premiere, and receive a number of other accolades. Just this week, the K-pop group’s song “Dynamite” secured their third No. 1 single within three months.

Watch BTS’ “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” singalong above.