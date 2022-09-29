BTS’ Suga And The Golden State Warriors Link Up In Japan

There’s got to be some type of chokehold the Golden State Warriors have on the K-pop industry. First, it was BamBam of GOT7. And now, Suga of BTS.

What started off with a tweet of the BTS rapper holding up a customized jersey with his name and the No. 3 (originally Jordan Poole’s number) on Monday (September 26), followed by a response from Stephen Curry the next day, ended with an in-person, chill session with some of the Golden State Warriors themselves at the team’s practice on Thursday in Japan.

For the first time ever, both the Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors visit Japan this week as part of the NBA preseason games, also marking the 15th and 16th NBA games ever in the country, according to ESPN.

As Suga’s name trended high on social earlier this week, after being spotted at the airport, fans could only speculate if BTS’ resident basketball fan was going to meet up with the NBA stars ahead of their games at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. And, of course, they were right. Now, it’s only a matter of time before DubNation recruits the whole K-pop industry.

Last season, GOT7’s BamBam was given the “Golden State Warriors Ambassador” title after showing an immense amount of support towards Andrew Wiggins. The partnership continued when the Thai K-pop star himself showed up at the Chase Center and released exclusive merch with the team.