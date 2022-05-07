BTS’ Suga Believes Psy ‘Paved The Way For K-Pop’ In America

A decade ago, Korean singer Psy released his sixth project Psy 6 (Six Rules), Part 1. That project was home to the worldwide smash hit “Gangnam Style” which took the globe by storm as an infectious dance record that came with its own routine. The 2012 song was certainly an unexpected hit as it peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 while also breaking the Guinness World Record for the most “liked” video on YouTube at the time. The success of “Gangnam Style” was one of the first examples of K-pop making its impact in the United States and it’s something that BTS’ Suga is very appreciative of.

During an interview they conducted together, Suga shared his praises for Psy and the impact of “Gangnam Style.” “He was always someone I was grateful for,” Suga said in Korean. “With ‘Gangnam Style,’ he paved the way for K-pop in the U.S. so that we were able to follow his footsteps with ease.” Their conversation comes after the two collaborated on “That That,” which was released earlier this month off of Psy’s ninth album Psy 9th.

Since the success of “Gangnam Style,” BTS has been the only k-pop artist or group to reach No. 1 on the Billboard singles chart. The group has done it six times since 2020 thanks to “Dynamite,” “Life Goes On,” “Butter,” “Permission To Dance,” “My Universe,” and “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat) (BTS Remix)” with Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo.

You can watch Psy and Suga’s interview in the video above.