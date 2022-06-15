BTS Isn’t Actually Going On Hiatus, A Band Representative Clarifies

K-pop phenomenon BTS has been an unstoppable force in music, but sooner or later every moving object changes direction. As of yesterday (June 14), it sounded like the group could be temporarily splitting up to focus on their solo endeavors after Suga initiated a “hiatus” conversation that RM and Jimin then added to at their 2022 Festa dinner.

Now, per a representative, it appears BTS will carry on as members work on their solo material simultaneously. The rep told Pitchfork, “To be clear, they are not on hiatus but will take time to explore some solo projects at this time and remain active in various different formats.” Big Hit also reportedly said in a statement (via Bandwagon Asia), “BTS now starts a new chapter with new solo projects as well as group projects. Members will take this time to achieve personal growth through various new activities, and we expect it to further strengthen the foundation for the group’s long run as a team. Big Hit Music will actively support the artists.”

The group has been associated for over a decade and a few of them kept it very honest about where they currently stand despite the success. RM and Jimin spoke toward identity, with the latter even acknowledging there has been a “rough patch.” However, for now, it appears there is nothing to be concerned about.

These comments come just five days after the group released their three-disc anthology CD Proof. BTS has risen in prominence over the years, earning nine American Music Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, and two nominations both at the Grammys and BRIT Awards each. The group was the quickest to earn five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Global 200 and Hot 100 charts since Michael Jackson. The hard work has paid off, and now as they look toward filming Run BTS, they are opening themselves up to explore additional other paths.