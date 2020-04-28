After a breakout year, BTS has shelved their massive global tour due to the pandemic. The group recently delayed the South Korean leg of their Map Of The Soul tour along with several US shows. Now, BTS has announced they are postponing the remainder of their world tour.

In an official statement, Live Nation addressed the cancelation: “Unfortunately, due to the ongoing government advisories on mass gatherings, BTS Map Of The Soul Tour – Europe has been postponed. Our highest priority remains the safety of our artists and fans as well as the global community. We ask for your generous understanding that this decision has been made in consideration of the safety and health of everyone involved. We look forward to seeing you all in the future.”

BTS’ label Big Hit Entertainment echoed Live Nation’s message in a statement:

“Due to the nature of BTS concerts involving travel by thousands of international fans no matter where the performances are held, it is also difficult to resume the tour with the current strict restrictions on cross-border movement still in place. Moreover it is impossible at this time to predict when the first performance marking the start of the tour will be able to begin. Therefore we have made the difficult decision to suspend the previously-announced tour schedule and develop a new schedule. Big Hit Entertainment will completely reschedule the tour and provide a new tour schedule to our fans as soon as it becomes clear when the tour can begin.”

BTS’ decision arrives after a wildly successful year. The K-pop boyband’s recently-released record Map Of The Soul: 7 became their fourth No. 1 in less than two years. The group also became the first K-pop band to ever have a record be certified Platinum in the US.

Map Of The Soul: 7 is out now via Big Hit. Get it here.