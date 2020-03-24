BTS Want To Teach Their Fans Korean With A New Web Series

BTS were one of the first major artists to cancel shows due to the coronavirus outbreak, but now their fans aren’t being completely left empty-handed. The group has launched “Learn! KOREAN With BTS,” a web series that aims to give their non-Korean-speaking fans a better understanding of the language.

A press release from Big Hit Entertainment notes that the 30 lessons, which are available on the Weverse app, are “designed to make it easy and fun for global fans who have difficulty enjoying BTS’ music and contents due to the language barrier.”

The episodes are three minutes long, will focus on Korean grammar and expressions, and will feature clips from the band’s TV appearances “reassembled so that one can learn Korean by listening to expressions used frequently by the members.” Lesson plans for each video were developed by the Korean Language Content Institute and Professor Heo Yong of the Department Of Korean Education at Hankuk University Of Foreign Studies.

Big Hit founder Bang Si-Hyuk said the lessons were first conceptualized after fans asked for English subtitles to be added to the band’s videos, since they mostly speak Korean. He said, “There are only limited ways our fans could learn Korean with ease. Big Hit has created Korean learning media using artist content for a more rewarding and immersive experience for our fans.”

