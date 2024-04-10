Cailee Spaeny had a monumental 2023 thanks to her role in Priscilla, but 2024 is gearing up to be even better for the actress. She stars in Alex Garland’s epic Civil War and the upcoming space thriller Alien: Romulus, but all of that is nothing compared to her encounter with Taylor Swift at this year’s Golden Globes.

The Priscilla actress met Swift at the ceremony in January, where she was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor. Not only did the two talk about their love of Kansas City football (one player in particular), but Swift also gushed over Spaeny’s breakout role in 2021’s Mare of Easttown alongside Kate Winslet. These are the types of conversations one should put on their resume.

Spaeny recalled the encounter in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I was so inarticulate,” she said. “I was like, ‘Your hair is so pretty,’ and I said to myself, ‘Oh my God, really!? Is that the only thing you’re going to say.’ I also said, ‘I’m a Chiefs fan and I love you,’ but I didn’t know what to say. And she was like, ‘Yeah, it’s all in one place now.’ And I was like, ‘Exactly!’ So I don’t have many fangirl moments, but that one was a big deal. Anyone my age would agree that you can’t keep your chill in that moment.”

It doesn’t matter how old you are! Adam Sandler also finds interacting with Swift to be nearly impossible.

Ruby Cruz, fellow Mare star (say that five times fast), was impressed with Swift’s memory. Spaeny added, “Taylor Swift brought up that she loved Mare of Easttown, which is so crazy, and Ruby [Cruz] went, ‘I’m in Mare of Easttown, too!’ And then Taylor said, ‘But you were blonde in Mare of Easttown, weren’t you?’” This is true, as Cruz famously switches up hair quicker than Swift’s wardrobe changes.

Spaeny added, “So I don’t know what that says about Taylor. Maybe it’s just that she’s a massive Mare of Easttown fan, which is very cool.” It should not be surprising that Swift has a good memory since she has to remember the lyrics to 44 songs every night on her Eras Tour. To be fair, her crowd probably sings/screams about 98 percent of it.

Luckily, Spaeny will be able to remember her moment with Swift forever, thanks to their brief meeting. “It was like I was looking at a real-life Disney princess. That photo is really great and sums it all up.”

