At one point, Calvin Harris was considering a modified version of retirement. However, much to the approval of fans, the “Free” musician is still releasing new music.

Unfortunately, Calvin Harris’ latest single “Blessings” has become an online nightmare. According to producer Chicane, Harris’ song is “almost identical” to his beloved 1996 banger “Offshore.” On Instagram, Chicane called out Harris for supposedly infringing on his copyright.

Well, the video has finally reached Harris’ desk. In a fiery response clip (viewable here), Calvin Harris slammed Chicane and the plagiarism accusation.

“Response to the people who have enjoyed calling me a plagiarist over the last couple of days, cheers Nick Chicane all the best to you pal,” he captioned the upload.

Within the video, Harris compared the elements of each track. “It’s a different chord,” blurted out Harris.

“That’s what happens when you don’t loop up a tiny little section of track you stupid bastard,” he said. “It’s just not the same, and I’m not just saying that, obviously I’m going to say it’s not, but it’s genuinely not the same.”

Harris even looped in another popular tune, Tangerine Dream‘s 1983 “Love On a Real Train,” to emphasize his point.

He closed the video: “You’re coming at me like I don’t know anything about music mate. You’re f*cking joking. I live and breathe this sh*t mate.”