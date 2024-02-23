For years now, Calvin Harris has been one of the forces bringing some major hits to life, like the Rihanna collabs “We Found Love” and “This Is What You Came For,” and “One Kiss” with Dua Lipa . According to a recent interview, though, he’s looking to make a bit of a career change.

Is Calvin Harris Retiring From Music?

Yes and no.

“Yes” in that he plans to stop with live DJ gigs in the somewhat near future. In a recent interview (as NME notes), the 40-year-old said, “I always said that once I get past 50, I can’t see me DJing. The more commercial end [of DJing], it gets a wee bit… a little bit suspect. I think I’d prefer to be in the studio making tunes.”

That last sentence brings us to the “no.” On that point, he added, “I think that’s where the majority of my talent lies, making something sound good. So I would like to make other people’s records sound good.”

So, Harris is looking to wean off DJing and focus more exclusively on producing. As for when he’d like to make the shift, he was asked that in the interview and he answered, “42, 43?”

