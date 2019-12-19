Earlier this week, a Twitter user uncovered a series of posts from Camila Cabello’s Tumblr blog, from 2012 and 2013. The posts highlighted feature racially insensitive language, and now Cabello has issued an apology.

exposing camila cabello‘s racist and downright disturbing tumblr reblogs: a thread — 🌉 || fan account (@motivatefenty) December 17, 2019

In her apology, Cabello accepts responsibility for her past actions, saying that she was “embarrassingly ignorant and unaware.”

Her post begins, “When I was younger, I used language that I’m deeply ashamed of and will regret forever. I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it.” She concludes, “I can’t say enough how deeply sorry and ashamed I feel, and I apologize again from the bottom of my heart.”

Read Cabello’s full apology below.

“When I was younger, I used language that I’m deeply ashamed of and will regret forever. I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed i ever used it. I apologized then and I apologize again now. I would never intentionally hurt anyone and I regret it from the bottom of my heart . As much as I wish I could, I can’t go back in time and change things I said in the past. But once you know better, you do better and that’s all I can do. I’m 22 now, I’m an adult and I’ve grown and learned and am conscious and aware of the history and the pain it carries in a way I wasn’t before. Those mistakes don’t represent the person I am or a person I’ve ever been. I only stand and have ever stood for love and inclusivity, and my heart has never, even then, had any ounce of hate or divisiveness. The truth is that I was embarrassingly ignorant and unaware. I use my platform to speak out about injustice and inequality and I’ll continue doing that. I can’t say enough how deeply sorry and ashamed I feel, and I apologize again from the bottom of my heart.”