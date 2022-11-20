Camila Cabello Made A Surprise Appearance At Blackpink’s LA Show

Last night (November 19), Blackpink performed a packed show at Los Angeles’ Banc Of California Stadium. During this stop at their Born Pink tour, the ladies had plenty of surprises for fans.

At one point in the night, Blackpink brought out Camila Cabello, who joined member Jisoo for a performance of “Liar” from Cabello’s 2019 album, Romance.

Jisoo has performed a cover of “Liar” on several stops of the Born Pink tour, including Boston and New Jersey. However, this is the first time she has been joined by Cabello in a proper duet of the song.

The performance was part of the show’s solo segment, where each of the ladies performed some of their solo material. Though Jisoo’s cover has proven to be a hit with the Blinks, she is the only member of Blackpink who hasn’t released any of her own original solo material. In an interview with Rolling Stone, she admitted she is hesitant to go solo.

“The music I listen to, the music I can do, and the music I want to do — what should I choose? I love songs with lots of instruments,” she said. “I love different bands and rock music. What do people want from me? There’s a chaos of conflicting questions. So I’m still tilting my head in confusion. I’m not sure what will happen with my solo plans this year.”

Check out a clip of the “Liar” performance above.