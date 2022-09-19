BLACKPINK BORN PINK Tour Poster
YG Entertainment
Pop

Blackpink Went On A Target Run To Buy Their ‘Born Pink’ Album Box Sets

As it turns out, the superstar girl group Blackpink have a lot in common with fans. The four K-pop heroes stopped by a local Target over the weekend to shop the exclusive box sets of their new album Born Pink. In a video uploaded on social media, Lisa leads the girls to the display after spotting it first. While the video’s original sound was replaced with their recent single “Shut Down,” their excited reactions speak for themselves.

“#BLACKPINK is in your local Target!” the Twitter post reads. “Shop the ‘BORN PINK’ @Target exclusive box sets now!”

“Like always, working with my members was fun. Starting with our concept meetings to our final recordings, new ideas were constantly coming out. We were able to look more closely at each other’s thoughts and emotions and bring out something from deep inside. As we gave and took feedback to and from each other, I felt that we shined the most when the four of us were together,” Jennie told XSportsNews (via Soompi) about Born Pink in a recent interview.

Target is currently offering three versions of the box sets, in black, pink, and gray. It includes a CD copy of Born Pink, along with exclusive posters, stickers, and photos. Following Blackpink’s visit to Target being shared, fans immediately took notice with different aspects of the clip.

View some of the Blinks reactions below.

