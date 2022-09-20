And so the Blackpink shut downs have officially begun.

The K-pop powerhouses made their performance debut — or in K-pop terms, “comeback performance” debut — of their newest single “Shut Down” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, September 19. Pulling up to the show with backup dancers, members Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa utilized the talk show’s set to showcase the group’s striking choreography.

Though the stage setup may not have sparklers, or fire, or some sort of fog machine like in Korean music shows, it’s safe to say the concept of the performance was to embody what a shut down with Blackpink really looked like with the flashing lights surrounding them. Blackpink, as expected, delivered and served. (Did you hear the Blinks in the audience during their performance?)

Last Friday (September 16), the YG Entertainment powerhouses released their second sophomore album, Born Pink, at midnight alongside the music video to lead single “Shut Down.” As album promotions kicked off on release day where a Blackpink Pop-Up Experience hosted by Spotify was setup in Los Angeles, the members of Blackpink also took a trip to a local Target to check out their own albums in store.

Following their album promotions, the group will kick off their Born Pink World Tour next month (October 15 and 16) in Seoul, then stop in North America and Europe.