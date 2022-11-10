What Is Blackpink’s Song Setlist For ‘The Born Pink World Tour?’

Blackpink are having a massive year, if that isn’t obvious. Fans had high hopes for their album Born Pink, and let’s just say the group delivered, at least according to the widespread appreciation of the record. Even before the LP came out, their single “Pink Venom” had the biggest YouTube premiere of 2022 and the platform’s third biggest ever by hitting a colossal 90.4 million views in the first 24 hours of its release.

So it’s safe to say that their tour for Born Pink is no casual affair. It kicked off at the end of October in Dallas, Texas, and it’ll be going all the way to Europe, ending in Amsterdam in The Netherlands at the end of December. They’ll be bringing a lot of new songs but even some old material as well.

Check out the full average setlist below.

1. “How You Like That”

2. “Pretty Savage”

3. “Whistle”

4. “Don’t Know What To Do”

5. “Lovesick Girls

6. “Kill This Love”

7. “Crazy Over You”

8. “Playing with Fire”

9. “Tally”

10. “Pink Venom”

11. “Liar” (Camila Cabello cover)

12. “Hard To Love”

13. “On The Ground” (ROSÉ song)

14. “LALISA” (LISA song)

15. “MONEY” (LISA song)

16. “Shut Down”

17. “Typa Girl”

18. “DDU-DU DDU-DU”

19. “Forever Young”

20. “Stay”

Encore:

21. “Yeah Yeah Yeah”

22. As If It’s Your Last”