Last night, Camila Cabello kicked off the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards with a high-energy performance of her latest single, “Don’t Go Yet.” Rocking a sparkly black costume and a high ponytail, Cabello created a spirited atmosphere, complete with an old-school array of dancers, bongo players, guitarists and horns. “It’s giving… Brazilian music inspired dance break for don’t go yet with the familia, by the familia, for la familia,” the singer wrote on social media.

The night’s Billboard Latin Music Awards performers also included sets from Karol G, Marc Anthony, Christian Nodal, Juanes, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce, and more. Rancheras great Paquita la del Barrio likewise received the Lifetime Achievement Award, while other special honors were handed out to Mexican rock act Maná, who got the Icon Award, and reggaeton master Daddy Yankee, who got a Hall of Fame award.

Cabello, of course, also performed “Don’t Go Yet” at the 2021 MTV VMAs. “#DontGoYet is the first song from my next album, Familia,” she wrote of the song in Instagram. “The album’s journey started with @scottharris123 and our makeshift studio in my bedroom in Miami about a year ago. We just had a mic, some MIDI keyboards and guitars! Then we brought it to LA where I met and worked with @mikesabath for the first time. That first day of working together, we wrote this song after listening to old Cuban songs and playing with my dog Tarzan.”

Watch Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet” performance above.