Camila Cabello Is Thankful For Her Crush On The Joyful Single ‘Living Proof’

Camila Cabello is gearing up for the release of her second studio album, Romance, and has shared several singles to give fans a taste of what’s to come. The newest track, “Living Proof,” boasts a stomping and catchy chorus.

Opening with a clapping beat and steady guitar, Cabello’s soaring voice uses religious imagery to give thanks to her crush. “Like a choir singing ‘Hallelujah’ / When my body’s crashin’ right into you / When we align, do you feel me? / Can you feel me? ‘Cause I can’t breathe,” she sings.

Cabello shared the cover art and release date to Romance just before dropping “Living Proof.” Along with sharing Romance information, Cabello said the record was her way of coping as a hopeless romantic. “I just wanted this album to sound like what falling love feels like, pretty impossible thing to do but I can say I gave it all I had,” Cabello said. “I’ve never lived as much life as I did writing this album. It was messy and beautiful, unforgettable and at times so painful I wish I could forget, it was excruciatingly consuming and impossible not to get lost in, it was mine… and now it’s yours. I hope you love it as much as I’ve loved living it.”

On top of releasing another single, the singer recently announced she’s heading on an expansive tour in support of her upcoming record. The headline tour will kick off in Vancouver in July before ending in Miami in September.

Listen to “Living Proof” above.

Romance is out 12/6 via SYCO/Epic Records. Pre-order it here.