Camila Cabello Announces The ‘Romance’ Release Date And A 2020 North American Tour

Camila Cabello has shared a handful of songs from her upcoming album Romance, but all the while, there has been no news of a release date for the record. That changes now: In addition to announcing a 2020 North American tour, Cabello has revealed that Romance will be released on December 6. Additionally, a new song called “Living Proof” is set to be released on Friday (November 15).

Cabello shared the cover art and wrote of the album, “I just wanted this album to sound like what falling love feels like, pretty impossible thing to do but I can say I gave it all I had. I’ve never lived as much life as I did writing this album. It was messy, and beautiful, unforgettable and at times so painful I wish I could forget, it was excruciatingly consuming and impossible not to get lost in, it was mine… and now it’s yours. I hope you love it as much as I’ve loved living it.”

Find Cabello’s upcoming tour dates below.

07/29/2020 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

07/31/2020 — Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena

08/01/2020 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

08/04/2020 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

08/05/2020 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

08/07/2020 — Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

08/11/2020 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

08/12/2020 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

08/14/2020 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

08/16/2020 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

08/18/2020 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

08/19/2020 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

08/21/2020 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

09/04/2020 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/05/2020 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

09/08/2020 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/09/2020 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

09/11/2020 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/12/2020 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell

09/15/2020 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/16/2020 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/18/2020 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/22/2020 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

09/23/2020 — Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

09/25/2020 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

09/26/2020 — Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

Romance is out 12/6 via SYCO/Epic Records. Pre-order it here.