Camila Cabello Announces The ‘Romance’ Release Date And A 2020 North American Tour

Camila Cabello has shared a handful of songs from her upcoming album Romance, but all the while, there has been no news of a release date for the record. That changes now: In addition to announcing a 2020 North American tour, Cabello has revealed that Romance will be released on December 6. Additionally, a new song called “Living Proof” is set to be released on Friday (November 15).
Cabello shared the cover art and wrote of the album, “I just wanted this album to sound like what falling love feels like, pretty impossible thing to do but I can say I gave it all I had. I’ve never lived as much life as I did writing this album. It was messy, and beautiful, unforgettable and at times so painful I wish I could forget, it was excruciatingly consuming and impossible not to get lost in, it was mine… and now it’s yours. I hope you love it as much as I’ve loved living it.”
December 6. #RomanceIsComing ♥️https://t.co/sIKftJ18xX pic.twitter.com/MqITPr6HY6
— camila (@Camila_Cabello) November 13, 2019
Find Cabello’s upcoming tour dates below.
07/29/2020 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
07/31/2020 — Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena
08/01/2020 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08/04/2020 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
08/05/2020 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
08/07/2020 — Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
08/11/2020 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
08/12/2020 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
08/14/2020 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
08/16/2020 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
08/18/2020 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
08/19/2020 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
08/21/2020 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
09/04/2020 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/05/2020 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/08/2020 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/09/2020 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
09/11/2020 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/12/2020 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell
09/15/2020 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/16/2020 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/18/2020 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/22/2020 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/23/2020 — Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
09/25/2020 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
09/26/2020 — Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
Romance is out 12/6 via SYCO/Epic Records. Pre-order it here.