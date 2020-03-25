Camila Cabello Postpones Her ‘Romance’ Tour Due To Coronavirus Concerns

As the coronavirus continues to pose a concern for public safety, many concerts, tours, festivals, and album releases have been delayed as people are asked to remain indoors and practice social distancing. Camila Cabello joins the long list of musicians, like Lady Gaga and Bon Iver, who have recently decided to postpone their tours in order to ensure the safety of their fans and crew.

The singer made her tour postponement announcement on social media, apologizing to fans and expressing her best wishes:

“Hey guys most importantly, I wanna say these are difficult, uncertain times right now and I hope you guys are all keeping safe and both physically and mentally healthy. I miss and love you guys so so much with all the news constantly coming out and so much that is really unknown, we’re also taking extreme precautions to protect ourselves, our team, our dancers, our band, our crew, and ultimately you guys. I’m truly heartbroken to say that we’ve decided we need to postpone the tour… we can’t start rehearsals without putting people at rest and with so much up in the air with no real and definitive end in sight, I feel this is the responsible thing to do.”

See Cabello’s full statement below.

