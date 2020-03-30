Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes recently started dating, and during the Coronavirus pandemic the two are quarantined together in Miami. That meant it was no problem for them to participate in the iHeartRadio Living Room Concert for America together, and though fans might’ve expected them to deliver an acoustic rendition of their 2019 duet “Senorita,” they instead did a song off Camila’s latest album, Romance, “My Oh My,” that features rapper DaBaby on the original version.

Before their performance, Camila urged everyone watching to remember that staying home is the best way to protect each other and our loved ones through social distancing, and Shawn also shared a specific thank you for all the first responders in hospitals. While the spread of COVID-19 and Coronavirus has reached crisis levels in areas of America like Washington, California, and New York, there are still parts of the country that aren’t taking it as seriously.

Hopefully, those who aren’t directly impacted yet are watching massive livestream events like the iHeartRadio Living Room Concert for America and realizing just how severe the threat has become. The livestream features plenty of other artists weighing in on the crisis and performing acoustic songs at home for fans, including Finneas and Billie Eilish. Watch Camila and Shawn perform above.