Camila Cabello has been busy lately, covering Olivia Rodrigo, denying engagement rumors swirling around her and fellow pop star boyfriend Shawn Mendes, and promoting her brand new Latin-infused single “Don’t Go Yet.” Oh, and starring in the remake of Amazon’s Cinderella. But despite her packed schedule, the former 5th Harmony star still found time to swing by New York and perform her new single at this year’s VMAs. With a lot of decked out dancers and tons of energy, she proved that the song’s infectious rhythms work just as well live as they did in her colorful music video.

And since the two share such a personal connection, Camila was also the one to introduce the very next performer, which was none other than her boyfriend Shawn. His song was a much slower tempo and feel then Camila’s, changing the tone from upbeat dancing to piano ballad with “Summer Of Love” — though it seems like both of these songs might’ve been inspired by the relationship the two share. Check out Camila’s performance up above and Shawn’s live rendition of “Summer Of Love” below. Also make sure to keep checking out the full VMAs 2021 winners list right here, updating live throughout the show.