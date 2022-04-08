Camila Cabello And Willow Get Kinky In The New ‘Psychofreak’ Video

Camila Cabello recently confirmed in an interview that her new collaboration with Willow on the steamy song “Psychofreak” directly confronts her 2016 departure from the girl group Fifth Harmony. “I don’t blame the girls for how it all went down,” she sings against haunting beats. Today, the pair released the music video, which takes it to another level of titillation.

Similar to Willow’s provocative music video with Siiickbrain for “Purge” from a week ago, the “Psychofreak” video features a lot of black clothing, fishnets, leather, and spiky jewelry, along with some erotic dancing. Both singers writhe either on the floor, the wall, or the ceiling as this room that looks like an office space spins disorientingly under fluorescent lights.

Toward the end, the two of them are together with their hands on each other while Cabello’s suit jacket is open and her breasts are censored. This follows her wardrobe malfunction on live television that happened a month ago. Afterwards, she was able to make light of it with a funny TikTok that quickly went viral; this music video watches her use the situation to her advantage again with what is probably a tongue-in-cheek reference to it.

Watch the music video for “Psychofreak” above.