Being on live television is surely a nerve-wracking experience, but Camila Cabello had a particularly rough go of it recently as she had a wardrobe malfunction on the air.

BuzzFeed News notes Cabello was a guest on BBC’s The One Show yesterday, and during the interview, host Alex Jones (not that Alex Jones) asked Cabello to stand up and show off her favorite dance move. After she stood up, she adjusted her shirt, which left her nipple exposed for a brief moment, which got some “oh!” reactions from others on the show.

“Almost flashed you,” Cabello said before continuing, although there was no “almost” about what happened. After Cabello finished her dance, she added, “I hope you didn’t see nipple.” Trying to help Cabello save face, Jones responded, “Do you know what? There was a bit of a wardrobe malfunction. I don’t know what I saw. There was a flash of something.” Cabello nervously laughed and said, “My mom is in the next room right now, possibly freaking out about my wardrobe malfunction.”

Later, Cabello laughed the moment off on TikTok, sharing a video of herself lip-syncing to Muni Long’s “Time Machine,” specifically the line, “I wish I had a time machine.” On-screen text reads, “when my stylist asked me if I wanted nip covers and I said no.” Cabello also commented on the post, “Least they’re cute tho [smiling tongue sticking out emoji].”