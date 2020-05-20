Before Carly Rae Jepsen’s latest album, 2019’s Dedicated, came her third album, 2015’s Emotion. The year after that album, she chased it with Emotion: Side B, a collection of songs that didn’t find their way onto the album that preceded it. Following Dedicated, there were surely CRJ fans who hopes a similar sort of companion release would come after Dedicated. Well, it hasn’t technically been officially confirmed yet, but Jepsen has shared a new video that forcefully suggests a Dedicated B-sides release is on the way.

Jepsen shared an animated video this afternoon, which features a phone with a pixel art-filled screen. It goes on to show tweets from fans asking for Dedicated B-sides, and the video ends with “Dedicated” written in cursive before the shot zooms into the dot on the “i” to reveal the text is made up of a bunch of tiny “B’s.”

One tweet in the video reads, “Carly Rae Jepsen. Don’t get me wrong, I Really Like You is a flop but her B sides slap.” Another says, “When Carly Rae Jepsen releases the Dedicated B sides and the sound waves instantly destroy COVID and life returns to normal….. yup.” Then there’s a tweet that may be a reveal of what the release will be titled: “If Dedicated has a side B she should call it Rededicated :).”

If a Dedicated B-sides collection is forthcoming, it would certainly brighten up quarantine, so here’s hoping.