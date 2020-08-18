Carly Rae Jepsen has remained focused on her music and her fans while in quarantine. Following 2019’s Dedicated, the singer shared a full-length collection of album B-sides in May. But Jepsen didn’t stop there. The singer shared the buoyant single “Me And The Boys In The Band” Tuesday alongside a pastel-colored video as an homage to late nights on the road while on tour.

Directed by Jake Chamseddine, the “Me And The Boys In The Band” visual offers a glimpse into each touring members’ life in quarantine. Jepsen herself has found ways to stay entertained in her home while several other musicians in her backup band are preoccupied with kids and home life.

In a statement about the song, Jepsen said she longs for the days of touring:

“On the road. That was the life. I miss travel and performing and my band mates who over the years have become my adopted brothers. Through romantic relationships good and bad I have always found myself again in the late-night conversations with my band. Here’s to all the shows we have played and have yet to play. The late-night dancers we turn into on the long bus drives and the tourists we become in the early mornings. Here’s to nostalgia city and keeping close the ones that know you best. Can’t wait for more. Till then a from home ‘pick me up’ song from all of us to you. Me and the boys and the band! Big thanks to Jack Antanoff, Tavish Crowe, Jared Manerika and Nik Pesut for making this jam come together from a distance.”

Watch Jepsen’s “Me And The Boys In The Band” video above.