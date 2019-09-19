Carly Rae Jepsen’s new album Dedicated is full of joyous bops, and now she has shared a delightful new video for one of them, “Want You In My Room.”

The clip begins with Jepsen sitting on her bed, making plans with a special somebody on the phone before hanging up to get prepared for a meet-up in an hour. The rest Jepsen’s home apparently consists of a series of solitary walls scattered across a park and a beach. Jepsen dances and smiles through these rooms and the spaces between them while getting hyped up and ready for her date, and the clip successfully matches the feel of the impossibly fun and upbeat song.

Jepsen previously described the songwriting process behind the song, writing in a Reddit AMA, “Jack Antonoff and I kind of danced, screamed, and shouted at each other until it was written.” She previously spoke more about working on the song with Antonoff and echoed that sentiment, writing, “Working with Jack is different. I think because he has this beautiful, childlike quality. And it’s catching when we get together. I find myself not overthinking things. I get to embrace that really playful side and just shout things in the room while you’re dancing. I think that maybe the big uniting factor for is that we’re so excited to be making music. We have the best job in the world, we get to create songs. I think that excitement is contagious. We’ve also been friends now for a while so there’s a comfort there where you’re not like self-conscious at all.”

Watch the video for “Want You In My Room” above, and revisit our review of Dedicated here.