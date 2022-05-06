Carly Rae Jepsen has just dropped new music for the first time in two years. On her new single, “Western Wind,” the Canadian pop icon delivers her signature soft-tinged vocals over simple, calming piano and drum patterns.

The song was produced by former Vampire Weekend member, Rostam Batmanglij, who has produced tracks for the likes of Charli XCX, Solange, Haim, Frank Ocean, and more. Its live instrumental composition is reminiscent of some of the deep cuts from Jepsen’s 2015 album, Emotion. “Western Wind” isn’t a departure from Jepsen’s pop stylings, but rather a showcase of her often unsung talents.

In the song’s video, directed by Taylor Fauntleroy, Jepsen is seen dancing in the mountains alone, accompanied by trees, colorful flowers, and vibrant fabrics hanging from clotheslines. Smiling throughout, she appears to find solace in the outdoors.

Jepsen first began teasing “Western Wind” last month through a series of billboards, which included a number for fans to text. She began texting fans images, accompanied by what seemed to be lyrics, while also sharing them on social media. She first performed the song in full during her set at Coachella.

Check out “Western Wind” above.

