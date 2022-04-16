With the return of Coachella — a festival with no use for masks or mandatory vaccinations — the advent of festival season is officially back in swing. Though the event ran into a little bit of trouble with Kanye West dropping out last minute, they quickly subbed in The Weeknd, and kicked off last night with an epic Harry Styles performance that included several new singles and a Shania Twain cover or two. But even with Harry taking up all the oxygen on the lineup last night, other artists were quietly on the move, too.

Western Wind coming soon ~ presave now: https://t.co/xFDIIjeByR pic.twitter.com/GozaEvdj7h — Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) April 15, 2022

For instance, Justin Bieber came out and joined Daniel Caesar for a rendition of “Peaches” right before Harry took the stage, and several hours before, on a stage far, far away, cult favorite Carly Rae Jepsen was letting fans know what the “Western Wind” billboard teasers have been all about. Performing the song live for the first time during her set, Jepsen also shared a snippet of the track on Twitter, which you can hear above. Along with the track came what looks very much like an album cover, and if it is, then Western Wind is the name of her upcoming new album, too. In the meantime, look out for the official single release coming soon.