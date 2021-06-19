A few weeks ago Rostam released his second solo album, Changephobia, after previewing it with a string of singles like “These Kids We Knew,” “4Runner,” and “From The Back Of A Cab.” This week, he’s followed up the original record almost immediately with a deluxe version that includes a couple covers, “Train In Vain (Stand By Me)” by The Clash and “Fruits Of My Labor” by Lucinda Williams.

“What I can definitely say is that I feel like in the last five years, I’ve grown a lot as a person,” Rostam told us earlier this month over a Zoom call from the studio where he had written, recorded, and produced the album. “I’ve had time to grow and I think that growth has come from self-awareness. The concept of Changephobia, to me, is a lot about reminding yourself to be aware of what you’re feeling.”

Odds are a lot of people are feeling that way in general, if not specifically after the impact of COVID-19 gave enough of a pause to let a lot of people to reassess their priorities and lifestyle. For these two new covers, saxophone player Henry Solomon is a featured guest. Check out The Clash cover above and the Lucinda Williams one below.