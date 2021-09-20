Exactly ten years ago today, Carly Rae Jepsen released “Call Me Maybe,” which went on to be one of the defining songs of its era and the one that launched Jepsen’s career. To mark the occasion, Jepsen has shared a funny story from a few months before the song was released, when she encountered some people who were annoyed by one of her other songs, all while she was working as their waitress.

One of Jepsen’s early singles, “Tug Of War,” was successful in her home country of Canada, and while waitressing, Jepsen overheard some customers complaining about how much the song was playing on the radio. After initial uneasy feelings, Jepsen was excited by the feeling of people knowing her music, even if they hated it.

She then had a lighthearted confrontation with the diners about it: “That night before they left I printed off their bill and signed my name confidently in bold letters on the back of the receipt. I said, ‘Thanks for letting me take care of you tonight! Also, I signed the back of your receipt since I hear you are all such big fans!’ Their jaws dropped, we had a laugh, and I may have received a slightly bigger tip than usual.”

Jepsen then revealed the impetus behind sharing that story, writing, “The point is, don’t give up on your dreams, kids. Not three months later ‘Call Me Maybe’ was released and let’s just say I hope that song really annoyed them. Hehe.”

Check out Jepsen’s full message below.