It’s been just over a year since Chairlift’s Caroline Polachek released her debut album under her own name, Pang. One of the album’s singles, “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings,” became an instant fan favorite. So to spread a little cheer this season, the singer remixed the track to become a holiday tune.

While the instrumentals are the same, “So Cold You’re Hurting My Feelings” boasts some clever, wintry lyrics. “You know I live for the tinsel / But damn I miss you tonight,” she sings. Further ringing in the holiday season, Polachek switches up the song’s bridge from “Show me the banana” to “I’m a good girl, Santa.”

Polachek’s “So Cold You’re Hurting My Feelings” isn’t the only reworked song she’s shared lately. The singer recently announced a project of Pang remixes titled Standing At The Gate: Remix Collection, which is slated for an April release. So far, Polachek has previewed the upcoming LP with a George Clanton remix of “Hey Big Eyes,” an A.G. Cook rework of “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings,” a version of “Hit Me Where It Hurts” by Toro Y Moi, and a 10-minute-long version of her track “The Gate,” as well as a handful of others.

Watch Polachek sing “So Cold You’re Hurting My Feelings” above.

Standing At The Gate: Remix Collection is out 4/16 via Perpetual Novice. Pre-order it here.