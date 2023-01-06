celine dion 2019
Getty Image
Pop

Rolling Stone’ Left Celine Dion Off Their Best Singers List And It’s All Coming Back To Them Now Via A (Polite And Adorable) Fan Protest

Celine Dion fans aren’t taking her absence from Rolling Stone‘s “200 Greatest Singers Of All Time” list lightly. Over the past few days, the magazine has received much backlash on social media for overlooking the “My Heart Will Go On” hitmaker from the list. Today (January 6), a group of protesters stood outside of the Rolling Stone office, slamming the magazine for not including Dion on the list.

According to Variety, who, along with Rolling Stone, is owned by Penske Media Corporation and operates out of the same building, about 15 fans stood outside of the building, playing Dion’s “That’s The Way It Is” from a Bluetooth speaker. The fans were heard chanting “Justice for Celine.”

These protestors came as part of a fan club called The Redheads on Facebook and are based in Canada. They traveled six hours from Montreal to New York City to protest Dion’s omission from the list.

The signs held by protestors contained messages like “How could you forget Celine?” and “The power of Celine,” the lattermost referring to one of her signature songs, “The Power Of Love.”

“The list is completely illegitimate,” said the group’s founder.. “We wanted to support her and make sure that Rolling Stone hears the voice of the fans. The list is ridiculous. No Madonna, no Celine. They’re clearly focused on American singers and we don’t understand.”

Tags:
Listen To This
The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of December 2022
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Hip-Hop Songs Of 2022
by: Uproxx authors and
This Year’s Best New Holiday Music That You’ll Actually Want To Listen To
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×