Celine Dion fans aren’t taking her absence from Rolling Stone‘s “200 Greatest Singers Of All Time” list lightly. Over the past few days, the magazine has received much backlash on social media for overlooking the “My Heart Will Go On” hitmaker from the list. Today (January 6), a group of protesters stood outside of the Rolling Stone office, slamming the magazine for not including Dion on the list.

Big day for midtown protests as…uh…yes, it’s Celine Dion super-fans and anti-Trump types literally across the street from each other. pic.twitter.com/lqLbi8JQ9V — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) January 6, 2023

According to Variety, who, along with Rolling Stone, is owned by Penske Media Corporation and operates out of the same building, about 15 fans stood outside of the building, playing Dion’s “That’s The Way It Is” from a Bluetooth speaker. The fans were heard chanting “Justice for Celine.”

Around 15 dedicated Celine Dion fans traveled over six hours from Montreal to New York City to protest outside of Rolling Stone's office building after the publication excluded the singer from their list of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time. https://t.co/k7AyBZbmqX pic.twitter.com/UfwdJWZX7a — Variety (@Variety) January 6, 2023

These protestors came as part of a fan club called The Redheads on Facebook and are based in Canada. They traveled six hours from Montreal to New York City to protest Dion’s omission from the list.

The signs held by protestors contained messages like “How could you forget Celine?” and “The power of Celine,” the lattermost referring to one of her signature songs, “The Power Of Love.”

#CelineDion fans showed up at #RollingStones to protest because she didn’t make the 200 best singers list.. #aroundtheweb pic.twitter.com/cxQR7mCONq — Adams (@aroundtheweb_) January 6, 2023

“The list is completely illegitimate,” said the group’s founder.. “We wanted to support her and make sure that Rolling Stone hears the voice of the fans. The list is ridiculous. No Madonna, no Celine. They’re clearly focused on American singers and we don’t understand.”