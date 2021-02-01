Getty Image
Charli D’Amelio Mistakenly Took Over A Hashtag Supporting Charli XCX After Sophie’s Death

Following the tragic death of pioneering pop producer Sophie, musicians and fans alike mourned their loss. Fans also rallied around those who were especially close to Sophie, like Charli XCX, who had formed a friendship and professional relationship with the producer. Fans tried to consult Charli and offer their support by starting the viral hashtag #HereForCharli, but things went south when fans of TikTok star Charli D’Amelio co-opted the hashtag.

The #HereForCharli hashtag popped up over the weekend when Charli XCX and Sophie fans alike flooded Twitter with encouraging messages of love and support. People shared their favorite moments of the two musicians together and offered consoling messages.

Eventually, D’Amelio fans caught wind of the hashtag and thought it was meant for them.

When D’Amelio noticed people on Twitter were using the #HereForCharli hashtag, she thanked fans for their support without realizing she was not the intended recipient. “i am looking through the ‘hereforcharli’ hashtag and oh my goodness you are all so sweet to me you have no idea how much your kind words warm my heart,” she wrote. “i am so lucky to have you all by my side!”

People were quick to point out that all the praise was actually directed at Charli XCX, and not the 16-year-old influencer. See more responses below.

Charli XCX is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

