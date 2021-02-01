Following the tragic death of pioneering pop producer Sophie, musicians and fans alike mourned their loss. Fans also rallied around those who were especially close to Sophie, like Charli XCX, who had formed a friendship and professional relationship with the producer. Fans tried to consult Charli and offer their support by starting the viral hashtag #HereForCharli, but things went south when fans of TikTok star Charli D’Amelio co-opted the hashtag.

The #HereForCharli hashtag popped up over the weekend when Charli XCX and Sophie fans alike flooded Twitter with encouraging messages of love and support. People shared their favorite moments of the two musicians together and offered consoling messages.

sending u so much love charli ily #hereforcharli pic.twitter.com/6ejUoNL2is — x æ a-12 (@fkaswift) February 1, 2021

#hereforcharli I hope u feel better Charli after SOPHIE’s passing, sending much love ❤️ — everything1d (@everything1d12) February 1, 2021

Eventually, D’Amelio fans caught wind of the hashtag and thought it was meant for them.

[ @charlidamelio ] if you’re seeing this, you are such a sweet person and you deserve so much. You’re one of the only reasons I’m alive. ilysm ascharls x [ #hereforcharli @charlidamelio ] pic.twitter.com/Uyp4FOfMLn — 𝗺𝗶𝗮 (@ascharlss) January 31, 2021

@charlidamelio hey char!! i just wanted to say that im so grateful for you!! you saved my life, and so many others!! im also beyond proud of how much you've accomplished and how much you've grown. keep on being you, cause you're amazing!! i love you forever #hereforcharli pic.twitter.com/3niFEVHKeG — tiffany | she/they (@vxhuddy) January 30, 2021

ur just the best person ever Charli, im so glad i have you, you always make me happy, ur the reason of everthing, ur the reason of my smile, thank you for always being with me!! ily Charli!! – Maria#hereforcharli — Joalina D'amelio (@d_joalina) January 30, 2021

When D’Amelio noticed people on Twitter were using the #HereForCharli hashtag, she thanked fans for their support without realizing she was not the intended recipient. “i am looking through the ‘hereforcharli’ hashtag and oh my goodness you are all so sweet to me you have no idea how much your kind words warm my heart,” she wrote. “i am so lucky to have you all by my side!”

i am looking through the “hereforcharli” hashtag and oh my goodness you are all so sweet to me you have no idea how much your kind words warm my heart i am so lucky to have you all by my side!! i love you bebs 💕💕 — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) January 30, 2021

People were quick to point out that all the praise was actually directed at Charli XCX, and not the 16-year-old influencer. See more responses below.

it's for Charli XCX because her great friend and collaborator SOPHIE just passed away in tragic circumstances pic.twitter.com/4qiGPgf4k7 — XCX RIGHTS (@kw_rogers) February 1, 2021

Who’s gonna tell her we mean charli xcx???😭😭 https://t.co/MWPPkfQCLh — ⋆ Tỏast ⋆ (@th3mb0fication) February 1, 2021

THE #HEREFORCHARLI IS FOR CHARLI XCX. SJE IS GRIEVING OVER A FRIEND SHE LOST. CHARLI DAMELIO RISKED THE LIVES OF MANY PPL BY GOING TO THE BAHAMAS. STOP BEING INSENSITIVE, DUNKINS — ً | wakanda tv series era (@1970SM00NLIGHT) February 1, 2021

This is so embarrassing. Chile and it’s still up. Charli XCX lost a close friend and of course the famous for being famous must center themselves. Rest In Peace SOPHIE. https://t.co/4WKHQIqnPz — 5hahem (@shaTIRED) February 1, 2021

Charli XCX is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.