Last year, Charli XCX changed the covers of her previous albums on streaming services to match the instantly-iconic Brat aesthetic, just with different colors. Gone is Charli XCX in a bikini on the hood of a car, having been replaced by the word “Crash” over an all-blue background. With the Brat Tour coming to an end in a few months, does Charli plan on changing the covers back?

“I see that you want this, I know that you want this, and I love that you want it. I love this narrative,” Charli XCX said on TikTok. “But all I’ll say is, every single thing that I’ve done, even the tiniest, smallest thing, has been for a reason. Like to the point where some people wouldn’t even know.” She continued, “What I’m saying is, everything has a purpose, everything I do has a purpose, and so when this happens, it will be for a reason.”

As for what’s next for Charli (other than her movie career), she told Variety, “I don’t really know. I’m kind of at this crossroads, I think, in my life now, where obviously my music has… yeah, reached this new level of success, I suppose. A lot has changed for me with this record, and I do experience things like people taking my photo when I don’t necessarily want them to, or feeling like people in the room are watching me. Sometimes I love that feeling and sometimes I don’t, so I don’t think there’s really a cut-and-dried answer.”

You can watch Charli XCX’s TikTok here.