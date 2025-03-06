Charli XCX SNL 360 Performance Screenshot 2024 (1024x437)
There’s ‘A Reason’ Charli XCX’s Old Album Covers Still Look Like ‘Brat’ On Streaming

Last year, Charli XCX changed the covers of her previous albums on streaming services to match the instantly-iconic Brat aesthetic, just with different colors. Gone is Charli XCX in a bikini on the hood of a car, having been replaced by the word “Crash” over an all-blue background. With the Brat Tour coming to an end in a few months, does Charli plan on changing the covers back?

“I see that you want this, I know that you want this, and I love that you want it. I love this narrative,” Charli XCX said on TikTok. “But all I’ll say is, every single thing that I’ve done, even the tiniest, smallest thing, has been for a reason. Like to the point where some people wouldn’t even know.” She continued, “What I’m saying is, everything has a purpose, everything I do has a purpose, and so when this happens, it will be for a reason.”

As for what’s next for Charli (other than her movie career), she told Variety, “I don’t really know. I’m kind of at this crossroads, I think, in my life now, where obviously my music has… yeah, reached this new level of success, I suppose. A lot has changed for me with this record, and I do experience things like people taking my photo when I don’t necessarily want them to, or feeling like people in the room are watching me. Sometimes I love that feeling and sometimes I don’t, so I don’t think there’s really a cut-and-dried answer.”

You can watch Charli XCX’s TikTok here.

