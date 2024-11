Today (November 22), Charli XCX announced an arena tour in support of Brat.

The sign-up for the ticket pre-sale is open now and it closes on November 25 at 10 a.m. ET. The pre-sale itself starts on November 26 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale begins on November 26 at 2 p.m. local time. More information can be found here.

Check out the dates below.

04/22/2025 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

04/26/2025 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

04/28/2025 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

04/30/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

05/01/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

This post is being updated.