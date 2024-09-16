Summer turns to fall this Sunday, September 22, and with it comes the official end of Brat summer. But Charli XCX isn’t going anywhere. For one thing, the “Von Dutch” singer will be touring with Troye Sivan on the Sweat tour until the end of October. Charli is also building up her filmography, which at the moment mostly consists of music videos and voice roles in The Angry Birds Movie and UglyDolls. That will soon change. Below, you’ll find a list of upcoming movies where Charli has either been announced as a member of the cast, or she penned songs for the soundtrack. She’s even teased writing her own film. Charli is truly going next level.

Faces Of Death 1978’s Faces Of Death (“banned in 46 countries!”) is a cult classic among horror fans that mixes real and staged footage of people dying. It’s very Rotten Dot Com, a reference that will only make sense if you’re over the age of 30. The first (and last!) time I watched Faces Of Death was in my friend’s basement in high school, which is the objectively correct way to see it. The film is getting a “reimagining” for a new generation of basement-dwellers from writer-and-director duo Isa Mazzei and Daniel Goldhaber, who called the original “one of the first viral video tapes, and we are so lucky to be able to use it as a jumping off point for this exploration of cycles of violence and the way they perpetuate themselves online.” The modern update stars Barbie Ferreira (Euphoria), Dacre Montgomery (Stranger Things), and Charli XCX in unknown roles (maybe Victim #1, Victim #2, and Victim #3?). There’s no release date yet. Mother Mary Charli XCX doesn’t appear in A24’s Mother Mary, the new film from David Lowery (The Green Knight). But she worked with Jack Antonoff to write and produce original songs for the film, which is described as an “epic pop melodrama” about the relationship between a musician (Anne Hathaway) and a fashion designer (Michaela Coel). The cast also includes Hunter Schafer, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Brown Findlay, Sian Clifford, and FKA Twigs. A 2025 release is likely.

Overcompensating Charli also serves as executive music producer in another A24 title, although this one is a Prime Video series, not a movie. Overcompensating stars comedian Benito Skinner as a closeted former football player and homecoming king who befriends a high school outsider named Carmen. Together, they “juggle horrible hookups, flavored vodka, and fake IDs,” according to the official logline. Skinner (who also created the show) previously worked with Charli in her “New Shapes” music video. Prime Video hasn’t revealed a premiere date yet. I Want Your Sex Sex! Now that I have your attention: Charli XCX has signed up to star alongside Olivia Wilde and Licorice Pizza favorite Cooper Hoffman in I Want Your Sex. The thriller from director Gregg Araki (who also co-wrote the script with Karley Sciortino) follows fresh-faced Elliott (Hoffman) as he begins working with “renowned artist, icon, and provocateur” Erika (Wilde) and quickly becomes her “sexual muse,” according to Deadline. “But Elliot soon finds himself out of his depth as Erika takes him on a journey more profound than he ever could have imagined, into a world of sex, obsession, power, betrayal, and murder.” (Sex, Obsession, Power, Betrayal, and Murder was actually the original title for Brat before Charli decided to go with something shorter.) If you want to know when I Want Your Sex hits theaters, you’ll have to wait: nothing has been announced.