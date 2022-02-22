It Looks Like Charli XCX Is Adding A Douche To Her Merch Offerings

On the business side of things, there are a few different parts of being a musician. There’s the music itself, touring, and maintaining a social media presence to promote those and other endeavors. Merch can also be a good income stream, and it looks like Charli XCX is adding an atypical sort of item to her offerings: a douche.

For those who have only heard the word used as an insult, a douche is actually a device used to squirt water into the body for medical or hygienic purposes and is most commonly associated with the female anatomy.

A couple days ago, Charli noted on Twitter, “new xcx merch is so hot ur all gonna die.” In response to a fan asking if Charli planned to sell thongs, Charli wrote, “no but:” and shared a photo of a black douche embossed with her signature.

As Exclaim notes, the apparent new merch is perhaps a reference to the time in 2019 when at a meet-and-greet, Charli encountered a fan named Marcus, who had her sign a blue douche. Marcus himself responded to Charli’s tweet with a photo of his famous autographed douche and wrote, “they will never be her.”

they will never be her pic.twitter.com/LVa7BS9xx2 — marcus (@HEAV3NSUSPENDED) February 20, 2022

Charli XCX is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.