Charli XCX’s new album Crash is due out on March 18th and the Charli hive has been buzzing. Unfortunately, some of the pop star’s fans have been acting none too nice on social media in regards to the rollout, causing Charli to reconsider her presence on social media. She has nothing to worry about from us though, because everything she’s put out in the Crash orbit thus far has been straight fire. Especially, the UK dance floor romp of “Beg For You” featuring Rina Sawayama, which now has a brand spankin’ new video out.

In the clip, Charli and Rina are cult-ish figures (sound familiar?) in a power field. They lead a rebellion of followers through a ritual of sorts, replete with buzzing dance moves from the pair and the ensemble behind them. Charli previously teased the training and work that went into the dance portion of the vid and it totally hits. It’s a totally electric clip for the absolute banger of a track and it keeps building excitement for the release of Crash.

Watch the video for “Beg For You” above.

Crash is out on 03/18 via Asylum Records UK/Warner Records UK. Pre-order it here.

