Charli XCX And Rosalía Are Confirmed As ‘SNL’ Musical Guests In March

Charli XCX didn’t keep us waiting for very long. Just yesterday, she told Rolling Stone that she was bumming out over her cancelled performance in late 2021 amid the Omicron variant surge. “This would have been my best TV performance ever,” she said. “When it couldn’t go ahead, it was crushing. I was going to have a main pop-girl moment. Hopefully something can happen in the future. Fingers crossed.”

Today, she has been announced as the musical guest for the March 5th episode hosted by Oscar Isaac. That was fast! And the timing couldn’t be more perfect, as her hotly-anticipated album, “Crash,” is set to drop two weeks later. With killer early singles like the banging “Good Ones” and the incredible collaboration with Rina Sawayama, “Beg For You,” the prospects are bright for her performance.

Coming soon! pic.twitter.com/d3Pk3HF1zJ — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 17, 2022

Also announced today, Spanish flamenco-pop queen Rosalía will be the musical guest for the March 12th episode hosted by Zöe Kravitz. Rosalia’s upcoming album Motomami arrives on the same March 18th date that Charli XCX’s does and it’s a really strong back-to-back episode slate of musical guests for SNL especially when you consider that LCD Soundsystem are the musical guests for the February 26th episode hosted by John Mulaney.

Charli XCX is a Warner Music Artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.