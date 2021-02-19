After making and releasing her quarantine album How I’m Feeling Now at breakneck pace in May 2020, Charli XCX has taken a deserved break from the public eye. She’s back with new music today, though, hopping on a remix of Elio’s “Charger,” an emotionally charged synth-pop tune in which they debate going back into an awkward situation to retrieve their phone charger.

Charli has been interested in “Charger” from the very beginning. Elio shared a snippet of the track in mid-January and Charli retweeted a fan who wrote of the preview, “This has the power of a Charli XCX snippet leaked on Lanaboards so you KNOW it’s good.” That perhaps prompted Charli and Elio to make something happen with the song, because when Elio announced the song’s premiere in late January, Charli wrote, “MIGHT BE WORKING ON A LIL REMIX OF THIS SONG AS WE SPEAK! CHARGE UR PHONES AND GO LISTEN!” Then, the remix was announced last week, and now, here we are with the end product.

This has the power of a Charli XCX snippet leaked on Lanaboards so you KNOW it's good https://t.co/WKnP9GSS57 — GÆ (@cardinaIes) January 12, 2021

🔌 …MIGHT BE WORKING ON A LIL REMIX OF THIS SONG AS WE SPEAK! CHARGE UR PHONES AND GO LISTEN! 🔌 https://t.co/I3BmBemzzY — Charli (@charli_xcx) January 21, 2021

Elio previously told Apple Music of the song, “I wrote it with my friends Andy Seltzer and Brett McLaughlin, who’s Leland. I’ve lost my charger at a house, post-party or post-fight, and it’s a cheap iPhone accessory, but for some reason it’s so essential. I can risk going back and getting it, whether it’s going through another whole long goodbye at a party or going back in and being really awkward after having a fight. I’m so fascinated with people’s relationships with phones, obviously — I write about it a lot — but this was a lot less personal and it was a lot more like, ‘Everybody relates to this.’”

Listen to the Charli XCX-featuring version of “Charger” above.

Charli XCX is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.