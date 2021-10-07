Pop

Charli XCX Is Ready For Halloween With Her Graveyard ‘Good Ones’ Performance On ‘The Tonight Show’

After months of teasing, Charli XCX is finally kicking off a new era. A month ago, she got things started with the new single “Good Ones,” and now she has brought the track to TV with her performance on The Tonight Show yesterday.

In the song’s original video, Charli finds herself dancing through a goth funeral before making her way to cemetery and continuing to strut her stuff among the headstones. Her Fallon performance is essentially a re-creation of the latter scene, as she performs the track in a spooky, smokey graveyard setting.

Unlike the previous night’s Tonight Show performance, Jimmy Fallon didn’t join Charli XCX’s band.

Charli previously said of the song, “This song is essentially about always kind of running away from people who are good for you and running towards the people who are dangerous, you know? Kind of going for bad people and maybe it’s because they’re a bit more fun and exciting… but also bad for you. And I think that’s something that everyone’s sort of been through at some point, maybe… I hope its not just me.”

Watch Charli perform “Good Ones” above.

Charli XCX is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

