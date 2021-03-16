Charli XCX Is Feeling ‘Very Inspired’ About Her ‘Poptastic’ Next Album

Charli XCX spent some time in 2020 chronicling her feelings through diary entries, and she concluded her final one of the year, “If 2020 has taught us one thing, it’s that we really can’t predict what the future holds… so live your life and live it now because, honestly, who knows what will happen next?” It turns out that what the future holds is a new album that Charli is excited about.

In the comments of a TikTok post, Charli hinted at the nature of her upcoming project, writing, “Next album is gonna be POPTASTIC and I’m feeling v inspired.”

It’s unclear if the new material Charli is talking about comes from before How I’m Feeling Now or after. She said back in May 2020 that she was unsure if she would release music she was working on pre-quarantine or not: “With most pop major label artists, there’s a level of extreme planning, a lot of pre-thought, pre-consideration, and set-up. That helps in so many ways for the pitch of the album, the longevity of the album and the relationship with the people you’re pitching the album to and I understand why it happens. But that doesn’t excite me that much. I’m really into the sporadic-ness of what I’m doing right now. One thing I will struggle with is, I was making a different album before quarantine and I do love a lot of those songs, but they’re going to feel so old to me if they do eventually come out. It just doesn’t inspire me to talk about songs I made a year-and-a-half ago.”

