As Charli XCX’s stylistically diverse discography proves, she’s somebody who does what she wants to do. That includes lying.

In a new interview with Vulture, Charli said, “Lying is so fun, so brat. Who made this rule that you have to be truthful and honest in the press as an artist? The press is just a tool.”

Elsewhere, the feature includes quotes on Charli from Taylor Swift and “Guess” partner Billie Eilish. Swift said, “I’ve been blown away by Charli’s melodic sensibilities since I first heard ‘Stay Away’ in 2011. Her writing is surreal and inventive, always. She just takes a song to places you wouldn’t expect it to go, and she’s been doing it consistently for over a decade. I love to see hard work like that pay off.” Eilish, meanwhile, called Charli the “coolest b*tch I know” and said, “I’m just so honored to have been a part of Brat Summer.”

Speaking of other artists, the piece notes Charli has been working with Bon Iver and Danielle Haim.

Charli also spoke about her relationship with Atlantic Records, saying, “I’ve always been … interpreted as difficult. I have a high standard, and I don’t think they’re right always. And I’m not willing to do something just because they think it’s right. They don’t know what’s best for me and my career, you know? I don’t suffer bullsh*tters, you know? There are a lot of bullsh*tters in the music industry. There really, really are.”

