Charli XCX made it into Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign and onto former US President Barack Obama’s summer playlist with Brat, her sixth studio album that hit No. 3 on the Billboard 200. The Kardashian/Jenner family is the closest thing this country has to a monarchy, and Charli XCX has infiltrated them as well.

On Monday, August 19, Charli XCX was revealed as the face of Kardashian’s latest Skims campaign. The British pop star modeled Skims Cotton in photos shot by Petra Collins. Charli XCX also posted a humorous behind-the-scenes video from her photoshoot.

“Skims empowers people to feel confident in their own skin, which is the essence of Brat,” Charli XCX said in a statement, as per Variety. “I am excited to be working with a brand that understands that comfort and style don’t need to be compromised. Shooting with Petra for this campaign was a dream, and I was so excited to get on set and wear these timeless, sexy pieces. Also the puppies were beyond cute.”

The Skims Cottons collection is comprised of the Cotton Rib Split Bralette, Cotton Rib Boxer, Cotton Fleece Shrunken Waffle-Lined Zip-Up Hoodie, and Cotton Rib Bikini. The collection will become available for purchase at noon ET on Wednesday, August 21, on Skims’ official website.

Charli XCX follows musicians such as Sabrina Carpenter, Lana Del Rey, Cardi B, Usher, Ice Spice and PinkPantheress, SZA, Rosalía, and Snoop Dogg as Skims models.